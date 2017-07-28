10 men behind bars in Kershaw County prostitution sting
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Ten people are behind bars following an investigation into a prostitution sting in Kershaw County.
Authorities with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office say undercover female deputies “were utilized in the operation, using motel rooms that were equipped with audio and video recording equipment with surveillance to document what was said during the counters.”
Sheriff Jim Matthews said in a statement that the department will not turn a blind eye to prostitution.
