10 men behind bars in Kershaw County prostitution sting

1/10 Joevon Everett

2/10 Quenton Minger

3/10 Kerry Taylor

4/10 Isaias Vazquez

5/10 Jerome Gary



6/10 Travis Huggins

7/10 Charles McAfee

8/10 Jason Kornegay

9/10 Malik Bradley

10/10 Stephen Leaird





















KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Ten people are behind bars following an investigation into a prostitution sting in Kershaw County.

Authorities with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office say undercover female deputies “were utilized in the operation, using motel rooms that were equipped with audio and video recording equipment with surveillance to document what was said during the counters.”

Sheriff Jim Matthews said in a statement that the department will not turn a blind eye to prostitution.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.