Coroner: Five Year Old Dies in Car Fire

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A heartbreaking story from Kershaw County Friday night.

Coroner David West tells us on Wednesday a mother left her three children in a car while she visited a friend.

While she was inside the coroner says her car burst into flames.

She was able to get two of the children out of the car but a five year old boy, was burned on 75 percent of his body.

West says Easton Flowers died just before noon Friday at the Augusta Burn Center.