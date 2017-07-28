CPD officer arrested by Lexington County deputies following alleged domestic violence incident

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say they have arrested an officer with the Columbia Police Department following an altercation between the officer and his wife late Thursday night.

Charles Starling, 37, is on the other side of the law after deputies say he grabbed, pushed and elbowed his wife in the jaw.

According to arrest warrants, Starling is charged with second-degree domestic violence

Starling is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

