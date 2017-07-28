Fireflies fall to GreenJackets, 10-4 Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – It was not a good return home for the Fireflies Thursday night.

After taking the series against Kannapolis and having Wednesday off, Columbia allowed 10 runs and put up just 4 in a 10-4 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets.

The long bright spot was Brandon Brosher, who whacked his eighth home run of the season.

Offense dominated the contest; a run was scored in every frame but the ninth. Dan Rizzie stamped the first run in for Columbia (14-18, 54-46) in the opening frame. Jacob Zanon had just singled and stolen second base. Rizzie notched his seventh RBI of the year.

Augusta (13-20, 36-62) punched back with the three runs in the second thanks to a pair of dingers. First, Skylar Ewing homered and then Sandro Fabian clanged a two-run shot off of the left-field foul pole. The GreenJackets extended the lead to 4-1 when Jean Angomas singled home Cristian Paulino in the third.

Jay Jabs then led off the home half of the fourth with a single. That was followed up by a base hit off of Brosher’s bat. Arnaldo Berrios mimicked his teammates with a single of his own, plating Jabs. Augusta starter Melvin Adon (W, 3-8) somehow escaped the jam with the help of a triple play – the first in the South Atlantic League this season. Colby Woodmansee scorched a liner to the third baseman Paulino. After making the catch, Paulino tagged third and threw to first base, doubling off both runners. Columbia trailed by two.

The visitors doubled their lead with runs in the fifth and sixth frames. Brosher’s two-run slam in the sixth pulled the home team back within two, 6-4.

A near replica of the second inning occurred with Augusta back at the plate in the seventh. Gabriel Llanes (L, 4-9) surrendered a two-run home run to Jose Vizcaino Jr. and after the starter was lifted, Cam Griffin allowed a solo homer to Fabian. The GreenJackets stretched its lead to 10-4 with one final score in the top of the eighth.

Jabs and Brosher both tallied two-hit games.

The Fireflies host Augusta again on Friday at Spirit Communications Park starting at 7:05 p.m. Columbia righty Justin Brantley(0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to face GreenJackets southpaw Caleb Barager (2-7, 4.75).

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m. You can also watch the game live on MiLB.tv.

The Fireflies contributed to the writing of this article.