Friday Morning Menu

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s Friday! If you are looking for ways to end your work week or other family fun events happening this weekend, take a look at your Friday Morning Menu.

Summer Movie Series:

Cheers to Friday!

Finlay Park on Laurel street is hosting their last movie of the series tonight.

The movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them, will begin at sunset.

Kids that show up early will get to play quidditch.

So grab the family and break out your blankets, lawn chairs and coolers.

Glass containers and alcohol is NOT allowed.

Concert Series:

Enjoy the waves and salty air without having to leave the Famously Hot City.

The City of Columbia’s FREE Concert Series continues this weekend.

The Voltage Brothers will be performing from seven to ten Saturday night at Finlay Park.

Come out and Enjoy yourself, but your furry best friend will have to sit this one out.

Pets, glass and alcoholic beverages are NOT allowed.

Women’s Fair:

It’s all about girl power! Take the weekend to get yourself pampered! There will be a Midlands Women’s Fair Saturday morning from ten to three at the Jamil Temple. This event offers massages, canvas painting classes, make overs and more.

This is all focused on the ladies. The best part is it’s absolutely FREE! , the midlands women!

Have a great weekend!