Jadeveon Clowney dancing his way through training camp

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOLO) — After dealing with multiple injuries the last few years, Jadeveon Clowney is finally healthy through training camp.

You can see it on his face and in the hips.

Clowney danced his way through the first day of Texans training camp Thursday in West Virginia.

“I do my thing sometimes,” Clowney said.

Clowney had a fantastic season in 2016, his best since joining the league in 2014.

But his dance moves? He doesn’t even rank himself as one of the best on the team.

“I’m in the bottom five,” Clowney joked.

The Gamecock product will practice in full pads Friday.