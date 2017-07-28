Kuechly Speaks Highly of Clemson Rookie Boulware at Panthers Camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Undrafted Panthers rookie Ben Boulware has a fan in Luke Kuechly.

The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker spoke for the first time at Carolina’s training camp at Wofford, where he was asked about what he’s seen from Clemson national champion so far.

“He asks good questions. He asks smart questions. He asks questions that let you know he’s thinking and understanding and processing what’s going on,” said Kuechly of Boulware.

“I think he’s smart. I think he does a really good job understanding the defense. Some guys are athletes and some guys are football players. I think (Boulware’s) a football player. When the pads are on and it’s a live period and you’re hitting, you’re running, you’re getting off blocks, I think that’s his game. So I think he’s going to have a good opportunity here in the next few weeks to show what he’s got.”