With offensive talent returning, Mark Kingston must now replace pitchers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) — New Gamecock baseball coach Mark Kingston wasn’t left with many arms in his rotation.

With starters Clarke Schmidt and Wil Crowe plus closer Tyler Johnson now playing professionally, Kingston will have to give the bulk of the load to Adam Hill.

Speaking at a luncheon in Charleston, Kingston told WCIV there’s a tremendous amount of talent coming back offensively, including Carlos Cortes, a selection on the SEC’s All-Freshman team this season.

Still, Kingston will need to find some arms to replace one of the best rotations in school history.