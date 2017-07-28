President Trump Names New Chief of Staff, Priebus Out

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOLO, ABC NEWS) – President Donald Trump has named Ret. Gen. John Kelly as the new White House chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus in the role.

“I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration,” Trump said in a series of tweets Friday afternoon.

The president tweeted just before five Friday (7/28) afternoon that Kelly would take over the position.

The decision comes after a very public dispute between Priebus and new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

