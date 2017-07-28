Protest Against Transgender Military Ban at State House

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–President Trump’s tweet this week announcing a military ban on transgender service members has some in the Midlands pushing back Friday night.

The transgender community and supporters stood outside the State House voicing their opposition to that decision.

Organizers we spoke with say it is an issue that affects everyone.

Thursday the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced there will be no change to the current policy until they receive further direction from the Department of Defense.