S.C. State Fair Officials, Fair Goers React to Ohio Ride Accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)-After a ride called “The Fireball” lost control and sent entire row of seats flying into the air, killing an eighteen year old, people around the Palmetto State are reacting.

In a statement, the South Carolina State Fair says the fireball ride does not belong to North American Midway Entertainment which operates almost 70 rides at the fairgrounds.

The state Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulations said they inspect the rides annually before opening day. The department also said they conduct additional inspections to assure all defects and non-compliant items are identified and corrected by the ride owner.

People we spoke with in the Midlands say the accident will not deter them from going to the fair.

“I have never really been a nervous person so I’d probably still go on the rides just because I would trust them to fix them so it does not break next time. But it’s definitely worrying, something that makes you think twice in the future about what you’re getting on,” said Paul Carter.

“You can be anywhere and something can happen to you. Just because one accident happens at park does not mean it will happen at another,” said Tina Raimondo.

“I still have a lot of confidence in the fairs so I think we’d continue to go. We love going, so I do not think it would stop us from going again,” said Gina Baker.

If you plan on coming to the state fair this year, officials said that your safety will be a priority. The fair starts October 11th.