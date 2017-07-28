SC Prison Escapee Captured after Walking Away from Work Release

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, inmate Michael Allman walked off from a work-release job site Friday (7/28) night.

He was declared missing at 7:04 p.m. from Polymer Processing Inc. in Rock Hill.

Officials say Allman was assigned to Catawba Pre-Release Center; he was serving 10 years for burglary-second degree.

Less than an hour and a half later, SCDC reported Allman was apprehended by Rock Hill Police.