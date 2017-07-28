Sen. Lindsey Graham Releases Statement on White House Shakeup

Washington D.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham released a statement following the resignation of Reince Priebus as White House Chief of Staff, it reads “Reince Priebus has been a good friend for a very long time.

He did a terrific job at the RNC and has been a devoted Chief of Staff to the President from the beginning.

He has great relationships with members of Congress and he should be proud of his service. “The selection of Secretary Kelly as the new Chief of Staff will bring unparalleled leadership skills to the job. “Secretary Kelly is one of the strongest and most natural leaders I’ve ever known.

As a Marine Corps officer, he instilled loyalty, respect and admiration from all who served under him.

As Secretary of Homeland Security, he has been very effective in engaging members of Congress and communicating a coherent message for the President.

Secretary Kelly has earned respect and admiration from both sides of the aisle and will be a tremendous asset to the President as Chief of Staff. “I’m a firm believer that past performance is the best indicator of future behavior.

With this in mind, the President is in good hands with Secretary Kelly.”