Senate Rejects Health Care Repeal

Washington, DC (WOLO) —Friday morning, The Senate rejected a measure to repeal parts of Former President Barack Obama’s Health Law, dealing a serious blow to President Trump and the GOP agenda.

Senator John McCain and Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted no on the bill.

The GOP bill was narrowly rejected with 49 in favor and 50 in opposition of the measure.