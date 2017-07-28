Suspect faces additional charge in racially motivated crime spree

Kimberlei Davis

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A teen accused of participating in an alleged crime spree that targeted victims because of their race will appear in court again Friday.

The suspect, Raquan Green, is now facing a charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

He’ll appear in court at 2 p.m.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced they have made a third arrest in relation to the case.

The suspect is a 15 year-old juvenile and was taken into custody Friday morning.

Richland County deputies say the crimes escalated over the last month to the last kidnapping of a female college student in her apartment complex parking lot July 26.

She spoke at a news conference Thursday about the incident.

The victim said she was approached by three males who forced her to take them to an ATM where she withdrew $300.

The woman, identified in the news conference only as “Jordan,” says the suspects then told her she would be sexually assaulted.

