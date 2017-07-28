USC’s Harris Helps USA Basketball to FIBA World Cup Semifinals

UDINE, Italy (WOLO) – Gamecocks guard Tyasha Harris helped the United States U19 team advance to the FIBA World Cup semifinals thanks to 12 points, a USA-high six assists, and four rebounds in a 78-51 victory Friday over France.

The stars and stripes will now face Japan, who knocked off Spain in their quarterfinals contest 95-71. Winner advances to the finals to face either Canada or Russia.

Through five games, Harris is averaging 23.6 minutes, 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. She’s fifth in the entire tournament, featuring some of the worlds best players in total assists and assists averaged.