Victims Identified in Parklane Rd. Shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–We now know the names of the victims in Thursday night’s shooting on Parklane Road. Investigators say around 10pm Thursday Aaron and Sydni Collins were shot and killed near the intersection of Parklane Road and Claudia Drive near Two Notch Road.

A third person was injured in an accident in the area following the shooting.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-S-C.