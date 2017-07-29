ABC’S of Hunger -Your Chance to Donate Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sunday is your last chance to help with the ABC’S of Hunger campaign.

Join ABC Columbia as we partner with area McDonald’s and Harvest Hope Food Bank to put food on the tables of hungry children and families.

We have been teaming up to help provide much needed meals to children in the Midlands this summer.

Here’s how you can take part: Sunday, June 30th is the last day to stop by any Columbia McDonald’s and drop off any kid-friendly canned goods and non perishables in one of the marked bins.