Guardians of the Night K-9, 5k Happening in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Lace up your shoes and get ready to the hit the ground running, for a good cause. It’s time for the annual Guardians of the Night K-9, 5K. The event is hosted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for everyone to enjoy.

Richland County Deputies will take part in the event along with their K-9 partners.

All the money raised from the event will go toward the K-9 Unit. But this race isn’t only about getting donations, Lt. Kevin hoover with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says it’s also a great way to interact , run and spend time getting to know people in the community a little better.

The event is Saturday at 10:30 PM at the Village at Sandhill. The race will begin at the Plex, 741 Fashion Drive and end at the Fountain in the Town Center Commons.

Guardians of the Night” K9 5K Run/Walk is a certified race course and chip timing will be used for scoring. The “Guardians of the Night K9-5K” Run/Walk is being professionally managed by Strictly Running of Columbia, and is being organized by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit. The entry fee is $25.00; all proceeds benefit the Richland County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit. To register, you visit strictlyrunning.com or contact Lt. Kevin Hoover at 803-309-9413 or khoover@rcsd.net for more information.