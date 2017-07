CCU Football Holds First Practice of the Fall

CONWAY, S.C. (WOLO) – One day after head coach Joe Moglia announced a medical sabbatical that would keep him out for the entire 2017 season, Coastal Carolina held their first practice of the fall season.

Interim head coach and Chanticleers offensive cordinator Jamey Chadwell led the team through day one on the field. CCU is preparing for a historic season on campus as they officially join the Sun Belt conference and the FBS ranks.