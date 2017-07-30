City of Columbia To Host Flood Recovery Meeting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City is working to help area neighborhoods still reeling from the October 2015 floods.

Monday, the City of Columbia Community will host a Disaster Recovery Program Session.

The event is for recovery assistance for those impacted by the October 2015 flood.

Case managers are on hand to help discuss individual flooding issues and see who may qualify for help.

Upcoming disaster recovery sessions will be held in the following locations:

Monday, July 31, 2017

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

1113 Parkside Drive (Earlewood Park)