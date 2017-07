Fireflies Shutout GreenJackets Saturday Night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Harol Gonzalez threw six innings, allowing just two hits, striking out four, as he and the bullpen led Columbia to a 3-0 victory over Augusta.

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Fireflies picked up their 14th shutout victory of the season. They look to even up the series Sunday in their finale with the GreenJackets at 5:05 PM.