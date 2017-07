Gas Prices Jump in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Gas prices are up two cents over the last week in the Midlands.

According to GasBuddy, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average $1.94 per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, over the last week gas prices have risen across the majority of the country.

On the national front drivers are paying an average of $2.27 a gallon.