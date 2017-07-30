Guardians of the Night K-9 5K: Successful Event For Four Legged Deputies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some four legged deputies got major support Saturday night. Crowds Laced up their shoes and hit the ground running, for a good cause.

The annual Guardians of the Night K-9, 5K took place Saturday and by all accounts it was a success.

The event was hosted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for everyone to enjoy.

Richland County Deputies took part in the event along with their K-9 partners.

Lt. Kevin Hoover says the outpouring of support has been humbling.

All the money raised from the event will go toward the K-9 Unit.