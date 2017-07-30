Guardians of the Night K-9 5K: Successful Event For Four Legged Deputies

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some four legged deputies got major support Saturday night. Crowds Laced up their shoes and hit the ground running, for a good cause.

The annual Guardians of the Night K-9, 5K took place Saturday  and by all accounts it was a success.

The event was hosted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for everyone to enjoy.

Richland County Deputies took part in the event along with their K-9 partners.

Lt. Kevin Hoover says the outpouring of support has been humbling.

All the money raised from the event will go toward the K-9 Unit.

 

Share

Related

Gervais Street Bridge Dinner
Community Prayer Vigil
Watch: Drive Electric Week Event in Columbia
Watch: Columbia Flood Relief Deadline

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android