Harris, Team USA Headed to FIBA Finals

UDINE, Italy (WOLO) – Gamecock national champion Tyasha Harris is one game away from becoming a world champion.

The Carolina guard scored 10 points and dished out a team-high six assists as the USA 19U team advanced to the FIBA World Cup gold medal game with a 73-66 semifinals win over Japan.

Harris upped her average to 5.2 assists per game over her six games in the tournament. She’s tied for third most in the international competition.

Ty and the United States will face Russia in the championship game Sunday at 3 PM.

#Gamecocks G Ty Harris will play for gold at the FIBA World Cup. https://t.co/e0GmGNAi63 — Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) July 29, 2017

Her USC teammate and former U19 gold medalist A’ja Wilson also weighed in on the stars and stripes’ win Saturday.

U19 Playing Russia for gold?!? That's bringing back so many memories 😩 Good luck girls! https://t.co/Z6gZoFBJ6e — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) July 29, 2017