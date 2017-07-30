Johnson Five Back of Lead at Canadian Open

Greg Brzozowski

OAKVILLE, Ontario (WOLO) – Dustin Johnson shot a 68 (-4) Saturday in his third round at the RBC Canadian Open.

The former Dutch Fork alum and number one ranked player in the world shot a bogey-free front 9 (30), but a double bogey on 11 and a bogey on 17 halted his progress up the leaderboard. DJ ended the day tied for 16th at 12 under par for the event.

Charlie Hoffman leads the field at 17 under par entering final round play.

Johnson is searching for his first victory since the World Golf Championship – Mexico Championship on March 5.

