Lexington County Man Accused in Stabbing

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies have arrested a Swansea man in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing off Gator Road.

Deputies say 37 year old Jacob Earl Harley is facing attempted murder charges.

Deputies say Harley drove to the victim’s house to fight him, investigators believe Harley then pepper sprayed the man before stabbing him.

The man is expected to recover from his injuries, according to detectives.

Harley is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a judge denied bond.