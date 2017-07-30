Mike Williams Placed on PUP List by Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (WOLO) According to reports Saturday night, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list due to a back injury.

The Clemson rookie suffered a herniated disk at the first day of Chargers mini camp. He recently received a second epidural shot on his back to help heal his injury as both the wideout and his new team hope he can avoid surgery.

Mike addressed rumors that he would need an operation last week while speaking with ABC Columbia sports. “I’m good. Everything’s good,” said Williams at Alshon Jeffery’s youth football camp at St. Matthews. “The back situation – that was some false information being released. I don’t know who released it. But everything’s good.”

LA drafted the Vance native seventh overall this spring out of Clemson University, where Williams helped lead the Tigers to a National Championship. He caught 98 passes for 1361 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior and final season in the upstate.