Salvation Army Hosts Clothes for Kids Back to School Event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can help Midlands students get ready for back to school by donating clothes, shoes and supplies.

The Salvation Army of the Midlands is hosting its annual Clothes for Kids back to school event.

Clothes for Kids is being held at Columbiana Centre and Columbia Place Mall now through Sunday, August 6 , during regular mall hours.

According to organizers, at each Clothes for Kids table in Columbia Place Mall and Columbiana Centre a display board with cards listing children’s names, ages, and clothing sizes will be set up so shoppers can select a child’s card and purchase clothes and supplies for a child.

The Clothes for Kids table at Columbiana Centre will be set up near the Hollister store, near the playground and JC Penney inside entrance. The Clothes for Kids table at Columbia Place Mall will be located in front of Burlington Coat Factory’s inside mall entrance.