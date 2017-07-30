Will Muschamp’s Gamecocks Media Day Press Conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp officially opened Carolina Media Day with his first press conference of the fall Sunday afternoon.

Entering his second season with USC, coach discussed various areas of his young roster ready to improve in the new season. With 70 percent of the roster either freshman or sophomores, only 11 seniors are on the garnet and black’s roster in 2017.

Muschamp broke down the areas of growth he’s seen from sophomore QB Jake Bentley and his teammates on offense, while detailing the needed jump he expects out of his defense. Coach even went as far as referencing an old telephone company commercial to describe the 2016 Gamecocks defense, while portraying “average” teams he’s been a part of and their mentality surrounding fall camp.

Muschamp says DB Jaylin Dickerson has a pinched nerve. Says it's wait and see how soon he comes back. @abc_columbia — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) July 30, 2017

Muschamp on Bentley: he's in the building all the time hanging out with his O and D line. Understands what it means to play QB @abc_columbia — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) July 30, 2017

Muschamp says Deebo has to get the ball 10-15 times per game. "Biggest thing with him is he has to stay healthy." @abc_columbia — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) July 30, 2017