Airline Seats Could Get Bigger

The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on commercial airlines.

The advocacy group “Flyers’ Rights” has made the push for new rules regulating airplane seat sizes. The group petitioned to the FAA back in 2015 but it was turned down.

Advocates argue that small airline seats can put passengers’ health at risk like blood clots in the legs. They also say the FAA is not recognizing the growing obesity rates either.

According to evidence provided by Flyer’s Rights the average width of the seats has been cut an inch and a half over the last decade.

The Washington D.C. court’s decision cites that the space between the seat and the one behind it has also decrease.

Airlines say adding extra seats can improve its efficiency, and offer better fares for travelers.