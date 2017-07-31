Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director

Kimberlei Davis



ABC News – White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has offered his resignation, ABC News has learned.

The news comes only days after Scaramucci’s hiring earlier this month. Since then, the White House has faced the resignations of press secretary Sean Spicer and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

A day prior to Priebus’ announced departure last week, Scaramucci made headlines for delivering a scathing, profanity-laced critique of the chief of staff to a reporter with The New Yorker.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Share

Related

Sam Shepard dies at 73 after battling ALS
HBO CEO calls hack ‘disruptive, unsettling a...
Middle of Nowhere Mural
Getting Back to School Ready

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android