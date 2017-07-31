Bentley, Gamecocks open preseason practice Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks have a tremendous amount to be excited about this year.

On Monday, USC opened its 2017 preseason camp at Gamecock Park in Columbia, just 33 days before kicking off the season in Charlotte against NC State.

Quarterback Jake Bentley now enters his second season under second-year head coach Will Muschamp, so the two are learning each other’s styles simultaneously.

Bentley, who played in seven games last season as the starter, completed over 1,400 yards for 9 TD’s. But what’s more: the Gamecocks averaged 14 points per game before Bentley, but 26.6 after he was named the starter.

Around Bentley returns a corps of wide receiver talent–top five from last year specifically–including Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards, who will continue to be Bentley’s go-to targets, aside from tight end Hayden Hurst.

Now in year two, Muschamp and his assistants are giving the “keys” to the offense to Jake Bentley, who won’t let it crash and burn.