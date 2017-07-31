Bentley responds to Clemson critics: “We can compete with anybody”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Jake Bentley might have said what he meant, but might not have meant to say what he meant.

In an interview with FOX Carolina back in May, Bentley, USC’s projected starting quarterback, said he didn’t think Clemson was better than Carolina last year, despite Clemson’s 56-7 win over the Gamecocks.

This week, he clarified his comments with ABC Columbia, but certainly did not back down from the confidence or optimism.

“I don’t regret anything I said because it was taken out of context (by fans) a little bit,” said Bentley. “It was said for OUR team.”

In that game against the Tigers, Bentley was 7/17, threw for 41 yards and 1 interception. His quarterback rating was 2.7.

But Bentley, like any strong leader, has remained confident and composed, even if it seems silly to outsiders.

“It was for our team to rally around and never stop competing again,” said Bentley. “We can compete with anybody.”