Chris Christie confronts Chicago Cubs fan at game: ‘You’re a big shot’





New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was seen on video confronting a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Laughter is heard in the beginning of the video, which opens with a shot of Christie in close proximity to the fan’s face.

“You’re a big shot,” Christie tells the fan as he walks away with a container of nachos.

“Appreciate that,” the fan replies.

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

The fan, who was identified by ABC Milwaukee affiliate WISN as Brad Joseph, said the confrontation started when he yelled Christie’s name as he was walking up the steps at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

“He was already quite a bit past me, and 30 feet away — I yelled his name and told him that he sucked,” Joseph told WISN.

When Christie came back, Joseph said something to him again, according to WISN.

“I called him a hypocrite because I thought it needed to be said. He then turned around and walked all the way back toward me and got up in my face for what seemed like a long time, but was probably only about 30 seconds,” Joseph said.

Christie then yelled at Joseph, asking him, “Why don’t you have another beer,” Joseph said.

“Which I thought was a decent come back, and I thought that was was kind of funny,” he said. “Then, he started calling me a tough guy.”

Joseph said he felt the right to express his opinion since Christie is a public official.

“This is America and I think we have the right to say what you believe as long as it’s not crude or profane,” Joseph said.

According to WISN, Joseph is a friend of WISN reporter Ben Hutchinson, who began recording the video at the end of the interaction and posted it to his Twitter account.

This is Christie’s second negative run-in with fans at an MLB game. On July 18, he was booed at Citi Field in New York after he caught a foul ball, The Associated Press reported.

Christie’s son, Andrew Christie, has worked for the Milwaukee Brewers since March, according to his LinkedIn account.