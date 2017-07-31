Columbia’s “Artists for Africa” Creating More than Just Dancers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Every child deserves the opportunity to create; that’s the mission behind the Columbia and Kenya-based non-profit “Artists for Africa.”

Every summer, the group brings Kenyans to participate in USC’s summer dance program. One dancer in particular has leaped onto the world stage.

Tonight on @abc_columbia: A 17-year-old’s dance out of a Nairobi slum – and his surprising tie to #ColumbiaSC. Catch the story at 11. pic.twitter.com/cCTinVPHXH — Grace Joyal (@GraceJoyal) July 31, 2017

Columbia might be an ocean away from Kenya but for a dancer, the studio is always home.

For kids, who often wonder where their next meal will come from the studio means something else.

“These moments in music, ballet or drama classes take them away from that,” said Cooper Rust, Executive Director of Artists for Africa.

Joel Kioko, 17, grew up in a Nairobi slum.

“Dance is very, very hard, but what it has taught me is that it’s having a lot of family,” he said. “There’s a lot of people out there, even when we meet for two hours, just for a two hour class, you build a really close relationship with people.”

This year, his third stint in the summer exchange at USC, Joel will not be returning to Kenya. Instead, Joel will fly to London.

“It looks like it’s not true. It’s like it’s not happening. It’s like I’m dreaming,” he admitted. “So it has been crazy.”

He’s received a full ride to the prestigious English National Ballet School.

Joel is not just the first Kenyan to do this, he’s the second non-UK citizen to be granted a scholarship, ever.

“And it has taught me one thing that I’ll never forget in life that is that you have to help people,” he added. “You really have to help people. Cause in dance, I cannot just get in the studio and start dancing quickly. Someone has to be there who has to guide me, who has to show me the way.”

For Joel, that person has been Rust.

“Arts education does more than just create artists that can dance or sing,” Rust remarked. “Joel has turned into an incredible human being who cares about other people and wants to see other people grow. Even while his growth has just exploded, he still constantly worries about what’s going on at home and wants to figure out how to help the kids back in Kenya while he’s traveling the world and making his mark.”

A former professional dancer herself, Rust created Artists for Africa in 2012.

The art is what pulls them in, but something else holds their gaze.

“It’s this relationship we build between each other where I can tell them, well if you try it this way, and it works, then their face lights up, it’s like giving the best present you’ve ever given,” Rust explained. “You say just one time, pull up a little bit more or focus your eyes right here for this turn and then suddenly things work, and it’s like their little lives come together.”

Joel has only been dancing for three years of his short life.

From studio to stage, and the miles in between, his feet have led the way; but his face tells the real story here.

“Fire,” Joel paused. “It’s very… I can’t really explain it to you… It’s this burning feeling. It’s like having butterflies in your stomach. That’s how I feel when I’m on stage.”

Those who are lucky enough to see Joel dance, get to experience some of that magic.

You can see Joel and the other dancers at the sixth annual “Artists for Africa” performance art event, Wednesday (8/2).

The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. at Washington Place at 1208 Washington St.

Tickets are available right now online here.