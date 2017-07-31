Fireflies Stung in Series Finale with GreenJackets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Fireflies only registered three hits Sunday and were no-hit through five innings in their 6-0 shutout loss to Augusta.

Columbia dropped their series with the GreenJackets three games to one.

The ball club is in sixth-place of seven teams in the SAL Southern League and just 15-20 in the second half of the season after contending for a playoff spot in the first, where they went 40-28. The Fireflies finished a half-game behind the Greenville Drive (41-28).