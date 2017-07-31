Former Gamecock Pearce Hits Second Grand Slam Walk-Off of Week

Greg Brzozowski

TORONTO (WOLO) – Former Gamecock Steve Pearce is having a week to remember.

The Carolina alum hit his second grand slam walk off home run in just four days as Toronto beat the LA Angels Sunday 11-10.

According to MLB.com, the Blue Jays had hit just two walk-off grand slams in their first 40 years of franchise history, just for Pearce to tie that total in less than a week.

The game-winner gave the 34 year old his 10th home run of 2017. His ninth was the previous grand slam taking place back on July 27 in a 8-4 win that clinched a four-game sweep of Oakland.

Share

Related

Harris, Team USA Finish Second, Earn Silver at FIB...
Will Muschamp’s Gamecocks Media Day Press Co...
With offensive talent returning, Mark Kingston mus...
Jadeveon Clowney dancing his way through training ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android