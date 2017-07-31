Former Gamecock Pearce Hits Second Grand Slam Walk-Off of Week

TORONTO (WOLO) – Former Gamecock Steve Pearce is having a week to remember.

The Carolina alum hit his second grand slam walk off home run in just four days as Toronto beat the LA Angels Sunday 11-10.

According to MLB.com, the Blue Jays had hit just two walk-off grand slams in their first 40 years of franchise history, just for Pearce to tie that total in less than a week.

Steve Pearce becomes just the 3rd player in @MLB history with 2 #walkoff grand slams in a season! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/NpGMOGdP0X — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 30, 2017

The game-winner gave the 34 year old his 10th home run of 2017. His ninth was the previous grand slam taking place back on July 27 in a 8-4 win that clinched a four-game sweep of Oakland.