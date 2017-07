Getting Back to School Ready

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— Hopefully you can get the children out to enjoy that weather today because the summer is winding down. A local organization is hoping to make the transition a little easier.

Sonic of Lugoff and Camden along with Fred’s Pharmacy are helping families through their Fill A Bus Campaign.

fill a bus runs until Saturday.

You can donate items like pencils, notebooks and paper in specially marked bins inside their locations.