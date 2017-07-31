Happy Birthday Harry Potter!

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – Richland Library is celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday today!

Since the release of the first novel Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, on June 1997, the books have found immense popularity, critical acclaim and commercial success worldwide. The last four books consecutively set records as the fastest-selling books in history; selling roughly eleven million copies in the United States.

Open your marauders map and follow it to the Richland Library Eastover for a magical afternoon full of challenges, games and treats.

The birthday celebration is this afternoon from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

Happy Birthday Harry!