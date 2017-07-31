Harris, Team USA Finish Second, Earn Silver at FIBA World Cup

UDINE, Italy, (WOLO) – Tyasha Harris and the United States were unable to keep a halftime lead and fell to Russia in the FIBA 19U World Cup finals 86-82.

The Gamecocks sophomore guard scored nine points and registered a team-high nine assists, but the U.S. was outscored 50-40 in the third and fourth quarters.

Team USA had previously won the last six tournaments that have been taking place every two years dating back to 2005. The Czech Republic was the last nation other than the stars and stripes to win back in 2001.

After averaging eight points and 5.7 assists per game, Harris was one of five players selected to the “All-Star Five” roster, honoring the best individual performers for the entire tournament.