Johnson Finishes Four Back at Canadian Open

OAKVILLE, Onterio (WOLO) – Irmo’s Dustin Johnson finished tied for eighth (-17) at the RBC Canadian Open Sunday.

The world’s number one ranked player shot a bogey-free 67 (-5) and finished all four of his rounds this weekend at Glen Abbey Golf Club south of 70 on his scorecard. He finished four back of both Jhonattan Vegas and Charlie Hoffman (-21).

Vegas topped Hoffman in a one-hole to win the tournament for a second-straight year.