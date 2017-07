Merry Masterpieces Created By Children For Hospital Fundraiser

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It was Christmas in July. Check out these Merry Masterpieces created by some little artists.

A group of kids, who are former patients of Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital, spent Sunday creating artwork and giving back.

Their work will help benefit the hospital during one of its big fundraisers.

The Merry Masterpiece event took place at the Mad Platter.