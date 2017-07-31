Millennials and Money

Getting Older but Not Wiser

The oldest millennials just turned 35 years old.

Now firmly in adulthood, “Generation Y” is getting older, but apparently not any wiser when it comes to finance.

According to the new report “Millennials and Their Money” the number of millennials thinking about financial goals has decreased by almost a third since 2015.

The report also reveals a disassociation between the generations perception of their financial situations and the reality of the funds in their accounts.

According to the study, most millennials are unhappy with their money situation and are not buying houses or saving for retirement because of it.

While saving is a key priority, the report shows that most millennials don’t know how to.