Orangeburg’s Johnson Retires from Pro Football

(WOLO) – Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Clemson alum Jadar Johnson announced through his agent Sunday that he is ending his football career and retiring just days into New York Giants training camp.

The Tigers National Championship-winning safety went undrafted in late April but was quickly signed to a three-year, $1.665 million contract with the Giants that is the set amount for rookies who aren’t selected in the seven rounds of the NFL Draft.

Jadar’s agent Trey Robinson made a statement on his behalf:

“After seriously weighing his options, Jadar has decided to retire from football today to pursue other interests. This was not an easy decision for him to make, but it is the right decision for him. He has new ventures that he wants to pursue and he values his health. Jadar is very grateful to the Giants’ organization for the opportunity they provided him. At this time, Jadar would like for the media to respect his and his family’s privacy as he closes this chapter in his life.”

Johnson is the second Tiger from the 2016 to retire shortly after turning pro. Center Jay Guillermo called it a career back in June days after inking a deal with the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League.