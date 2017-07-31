Sheriff Lott Wants to bring Suicide Issues to Light

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott made an emotional plea to his department Monday after announcing a Richland County Deputy killed himself while on duty.

Sheriff Lott says suicide is an issue among law enforcement and he wants to honor the memory of the deputy and bring awareness to the problem.

According to Lott, Deputy Derek Fish committed suicide in his patrol car, with his department issued service weapon.

“Suicide is the number one cause of death in law enforcement and I failed on Friday,” Lott said.

Lott says for help you can contact South Carolina Suicide Prevention Hotlines

(803) 790-4357

(803) 733-5408

1-877-892-9211