Wilkins named to watch list for ACC high 9 awards

Clemson, S.C. (WOLO) — Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is set to have a tremendous season, but for now, he’ll have to settle for hype.

Wilkins is on watch lists for an ACC high nine national postseason awards. All preseason watch lists have been released for the coming season.

Wilkins leads the ACC in watch list mentions this preseason. Second is Derwin James of Florida State with six, while Harold Landry of Boston College, Jordan Whitehead of Pittsburgh and Quin Blanding of Virginia have five apiece.

Wilkins is listed as a preseason candidate for the Bednarick, Lott and Nagurski Awards that go to the top defensive player in the nation. He was a finalist for the Nagurski last year. He is also on the watch list for the Wuerffel Award and for the AFCA Goodworks team that combine excellence on the field, in the classroom and community service.

The junior who expects to graduate in December is also a candidate for the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards that go to the national player of the year, and the Outland Trophy, which goes to the top interior lineman in the nation. Finally, he is a candidate for the Paul Horning Award, which goes to the nation’s top all-purpose player.

Six other Clemson players are on at least one watch list. Sophomore defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is a candidate for the Bednarik, Nagurski, Walter Camp and Outland Trophy. Deon Cain is on the list for the Biletnikoff (top receiver) and Greg Huegel is on the list for the Groza Award, which goes to the nation’s top kicker.

Tyrone Crowder and Mitch Hyatt are on the watch list for the Outland Trophy and Kendell Joseph is on the list for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker.

Clemson Communications contributed to the writing of this article.