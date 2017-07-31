Williams “Not Expected” to Take Part in LA Chargers Training Camp

COSTA MESA, Calif. (WOLO) – Clemson alum and Chargers rookie wide receiver Mike Williams is likely to miss the entirety of his first NFL training camp.

According to a statement released by the team, Los Angeles’ first-round selection will “rehab and strengthen” a herniated disk in his back suffered back on the first day of mini camp.

Chargers announce 1st-round pick Mike Williams is expected to miss training camp with back injury. pic.twitter.com/0BB5J46NGC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2017

The move seems to be more of a preventative measure for Williams status to play this season.

On #Chargers WR Mike Williams: He's feeling much better. Doing some running today at practice. They just don't want any setbacks. No rush. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2017

The announcement followed word on Saturday that Mike would start camp on the PUP list.