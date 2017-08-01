Man Behind Bars After Shooting Father-In-Law

Bishopville police arrested Joe Lewis Johnson after shooting his father-in-law with a shotgun.

On July 24th, police responded to Woodside apartments located at 210 Roland Street after they received a shots fired call around 10:30 that night.

When officers arrived they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to his shoulder and above his eye.

The victim told police the apartment number they believed Johnson was in.

Officers attempted to call Johnson out of the apartment, but his wife and children came out instead and told them that Johnson had come in, changed clothes and left. Police were able to recover the shotgun after they did a full sweep of the area to make sure he wasn’t hiding.

Johnson was found the next day at a family member’s house and was brought into custody without incident. He is charged with attempted murder among other various charges.

The victim and Johnson’s father-in-law was transported to McLeod Hospital in Florence and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unknown if he will ever see out of his eye again.