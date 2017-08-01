Netflix Welcomes Carol Burnett

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Comedy icon, Carol Burnett is making her way back into the television scene by starring in a new Netflix series.

Netflix announced Monday that the 84-year-old will star in a new unscripted comedy series titled “A Little Help With Carol Burnett.” The series will feature everyday people presenting their problems to a panel of children shamelessly dishing out advice.

Burnett is an American actress, comedienne, singer and writer, whose career spans six decades of television.

She is best known for her long-running TV variety show, The Carol Burnett Show. She has achieved success on stage, television and film in varying genres including dramatic and comedy roles.

She also has appeared on talk shows and as a panelist on game shows.

Burnett said she’s still a kid at heart and is excited about the new venture.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix in 2018.